Cutting a house in half part of tricky demolition work in Pittston

The building on Kennedy Street in Pittston was slated for big redevelopment plans that got sideswiped by the pandemic.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A brick building on Kennedy Street in Pittston was slated for big redevelopment plans that got sideswiped by the pandemic.

"Brings into focus the reality of COVID. I mean, people have lost their lives," said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo. "Here's an example: We were working with this developer, who we consider to be an extremely good partner. We've been working with him for over four or five years, and unfortunately, in late last year he got sick and succumbed to COVID."

The mayor of Pittston tells Newswatch 16 the original plan before the developer died from COVID-19 was to turn this building into a mixed-use space and have a side area, now taken up by rowhomes, for parking.

"I'm hoping that, you know, we continue. We, the city and the Redevelopment Authority, continue to move forward in that process. We see the building is a valuable asset to the downtown," added Lombardo.

The mayor says the family of the developer is still committed to part of the plan, which is demolishing blighted properties on Charles Street for a parking lot, all but the one at the end of the row, because the owner will not sell their half of the double-block.

"The demolition is unique demolition in that they literally are separating, you know, a Siamese-twins form of buildings," said Lombardo.

The demolition crew from Balchune construction tells Newswatch 16 after they cut the house in half with a power saw and demolish the other half, the developer's family will have to pay to add siding to the exposed half of the house, even though the city says the property is condemned.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the owner of the home that will still be standing. She has not returned our message.