Cutout to be president

A business in South Wilkes-Barre is busy with presidential orders.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's quite a crowd at Wet Paint Printing + Design in South Wilkes-Barre. They don't talk much, but they're fun to look at.

Life-size cutouts are printed at this shop, and demand has kept workers busy.

"The last four years have been fueled by political cutouts such as Trump," said co-owner Scott Paull. "He had a following, and they wanted to own a Trump cutout. I think we have 10 different Trump cutouts, and now, the tides have turned."

More than 100 Biden and Harris cutouts are ready to ship out for the day, and they will be delivered all over the country within the week.

"Biden isn't selling as many as Trump, but the numbers are growing daily, and we have six different Biden/Kamala combinations available," added Paull.

Paul says his business was good at predicting the next president until this year.

"Oh, yeah. Usually, it was the more popular cutout would be the person that won. But this time, I don't know. He just doesn't have the following for novelty items. I don't know. Trump has a cult following that loves novelty items," said Paull.

But Paull's hoping Biden and his new administration keep these printers moving.

"Yes, as new designs become available or photos available, purchase also whoever is trending in the news, such as Levine. We'll have a new product of her by the end of the week," explained Paull.

While business for cutouts depends on the season and what's trending in the news, Paul is optimistic his business will continue to be busy with people looking for a presidential presence in their home or business.

"The last four years have been a rollercoaster ride with Trump. I'm hoping Biden keeps it going strong," added Paull.