Customers flock to closing liquor store in Wilkes-Barre

It didn't take long for folks to hurry in and take advantage of the closing sale at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on South Main Street.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the state store in the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre will be closing.

Less than two hours after this wine and spirit store opened the next business day, shelves were empty as customers came to take advantage of the 20 percent off closing sale.

"I actually called before I took a trip down to make sure they had what I was looking for, and they did," said Louis Domiano of Old Forge. "Luckily, I got some high-end bourbons. I got some Santa Margarita, some Maroni's, some Patrons. Otherwise, I wouldn't take a trip down if they didn't have that."

"We just got some champagne for mimosas and some Pink Whitney," laughed Shakita Jones of Wilkes-Barre."

Newswatch 16 found Lindsey Rowles stocking up for her wedding in August.

"Lots of chardonnay, lots of champagne for the toast. And we were hoping to get a little bit more vodka, but there's really nothing left. Lots of wine, though," said Rowles.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board tells Newswatch 16 this store is closing because the landlord is exercising an option to terminate its lease.

"I'm kind of sad that this location is closing. It's really convenient. The one by Walmart will still be open, I guess, so we'll still be able to get our liquor," said Jones.

The PLCB says this location will close on April 1 or earlier if it runs out of merchandise.

"We were expecting a lot more, but it's like it's empty in there," added Rowles.

After April 1, the state says Wilkes-Barre area customers are encouraged to shop at these nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations:

West Side Mall, Edwardsville

Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace, 2136 Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre

850 Sans Souci Pkwy., Wilkes-Barre

7 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre

More information can be found on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website by clicking here.