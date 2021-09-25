Multicultural Parade kicks on in Wilkes-Barre

The parade weaved through Wilkes-Barre's downtown featuring community groups and groups of all different ethnic backgrounds.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Diamond City shined in many colors for the city's 4th Annual Multicultural Parade.

One of the brightest: Guadalupe Ovalle, who came to study at Wilkes University from her native Panama.

"The United States is full of many people from many countries, Latin people, and I see all of them very proud of their country and that's amazing," said Guadalupe Ovalle.

The parade weaved through Wilkes-Barre's downtown featuring community groups and groups of all different ethnic backgrounds.

"Wilkes-Barre, since I've been here, four years ago, has been a cultural place. So, I just wanted to be a part of that community," said Citalli Zaragoza, King's College student.

While the parade and party celebrates diversity, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown says it really is all about community.

"he idea is to bring all the cultures together that make up the city of Wilkes-Barre. You can see today, every part of that ethnicity is here today that makes up our community. We're all having a good time, the parade was great. Now, we're going to enjoy some food and music and just get together and have a wonderful time," said Mayor Brown.

The parade ended with a festival on Public Square complete with music, dancing, and lots of food.

The Wilkes-Barre Health Department was there offering covid-19 vaccines..

Organizers say this is one of the best-attended events ever.