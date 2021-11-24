Crunch time at area bakeries

It was a hectic night and morning for bakers in Luzerne County, making sure hundreds of customers have everything they need for Thanksgiving.

PLAINS, Pa. — The ovens and bakers at Bakery Delite in Plains Township worked all night long to make more than 12,000 dinner rolls and much more.

Workers coming in at midnight packed hundreds of orders to have it all ready to go for eager customers showing up at 5 a.m.

"I'm picking up my dozen bagels for my daughter and strawberry milk. That's her favorite with my granddaughter. My granddaughter is 5 months old," Shahrooz Pourmonir said.

Bakery Delite workers had 400 orders to fill overnight, so many that they had to stop taking them.

"I came here last week when I picked up my stuff. I said, please arrange everything for me. I'll be here around 5,5;30," Pourmonir said.

"Well, we have to stop, but we have a lot of products here," said co-owner George Blum.

If you didn't get an order in, you'll still have plenty of options if this place is on your to-do list before Thanksgiving.

Donna Brazinski of Wilkes-Barre highly recommends the nut roll.

"Oh, it's awesome. It's the best, the best, buttery, flaky, filled with lots of nuts, like Joe Snedeker, nuts!" she laughed.

"The cookies, the happiness, and the joy," Pourmonir added. "These people are fantastic, absolutely awesome."