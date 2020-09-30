Crowd protests Supreme Court nomination in Luzerne County

People gathered outside Republican Senator Pat Toomey's office in Wilkes-Barre.

In the midst of the race for the White House comes another very important decision in our nation's history.

Who will fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court?

Folks gathered outside Republican Senator Pat Toomey's office in Wilkes-Barre.

They believe that decision should wait until after the election.

The last time a supreme court opening happened in an election year, back in 2016, Senator Toomey agreed, saying that the process, "should not be rushed."