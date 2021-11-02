Crash, rescue on Crossvalley Expressway in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver had to be rescued after her SUV crashed down an embankment in Luzerne County.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. between exit 2 and 1 southbound on the Crossvalley Expressway (Route 309), in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say woman was driving a small SUV, lost control, went through a guide rail and down a 125-foot embankment. Police and fire had to get the driver out with a rope rescue. She was taken to hospital to be checked out but was not hurt seriously.