Luzerne County

Luzerne County

Crash, rescue on Crossvalley Expressway in Luzerne County

The wreck happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver had to be rescued after her SUV crashed down an embankment in Luzerne County.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. between exit 2 and 1 southbound on the Crossvalley Expressway (Route 309), in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say woman was driving a small SUV, lost control, went through a guide rail and down a 125-foot embankment. Police and fire had to get the driver out with a rope rescue. She was taken to hospital to be checked out but was not hurt seriously.

Traffic was down to one lane near the crash.