Luzerne County

Crime scene tape surrounds a popular restaurant in Luzerne County

Evidence markers and crime scene tape are up at a bar in Luzerne County.

PLAINS, Pa. — Police are at Old Tyme Charley's, a bar in Plains Township.

Authorities have a stretch of River Street shutdown this morning.

We can see several evidence markers on the ground here.

We are working to figure out exactly what happened here. 

A State Police reconstruction team is on scene. River Street is closed from 

Maffett Street to West Carey Street.  There's a crashed truck that also has bullet 

holes in it. We will have more information as it comes in.

