Crime scene tape surrounds a popular restaurant in Luzerne County

PLAINS, Pa. — Police are at Old Tyme Charley's, a bar in Plains Township.
Authorities have a stretch of River Street shutdown this morning.
We can see several evidence markers on the ground here.
We are working to figure out exactly what happened here.
A State Police reconstruction team is on scene. River Street is closed from
Maffett Street to West Carey Street. There's a crashed truck that also has bullet
holes in it. We will have more information as it comes in.
