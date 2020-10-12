Crews save dog and owner from icy lake in Luzerne County

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon at a lake off of Lakeview Drive in Rice Township, a dog was stuck on ice and fell through.

According to officials, the dog's owner went onto the lake with a kayak to help the dog.

However, the ice was thin and the owner fell through as well.

Crews from the Hanover Fire Department went in with a boat and dry suits to save the dog and owner.

Crews from Wright Township, Valley Fire, Fairview, and medics also assisted.