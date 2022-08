A driver had to be cut from his vehicle after a crash Thursday night in Dupont.

DUPONT, Pa. — A driver had to be cut from his vehicle after a crash Thursday night in Luzerne County.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Sathers Drive in Dupont.

Authorities say the convertible crashed into the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car became trapped.

Crews say they cut through the metal to free him.

Officials say that driver went to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

Sathers Drive is open after the wreck in Dupont.