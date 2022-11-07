Fire damages double-block home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home early Monday morning in Luzerne County.
Crews were called to Turner Street in Plymouth around 3 a.m.
Eight people lived at the home. They all made it out okay.
The Red Cross has been called in to help.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution for possible heat exhaustion.
There's no cause yet of Monday morning's fire in Luzerne County.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
