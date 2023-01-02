Crews battling fire in Wilkes-Barre

A fire damaged an apartment building Monday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Firefighters in Wilkes-Barre are currently battling a fire at a three-story building on the corner of new Hancock Street and Hamilton Street in the city.

The call came in around 9:20 a.m. on Monday.

Everyone made it out okay.

Newswatch 16 saw at least one cat being rescued from the building.

There's no word how many people lived in this building.

Newswatch 16 did see one firefighter being taken from the scene on a gurney into an ambulance. He appears to be okay and is getting checked out as a precaution.

There's no word on what caused the fire here in Luzerne County.

Firefighters in Wilkes-Barre are working hard on every floor of this building at the corner of New Hancock Street and Hamilton Street to put out this morning’s fire here. First responders on scene tell Newswatch 16 everyone made it out safely. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/gLVyXiLD37 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) January 2, 2023