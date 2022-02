Crews are battling a fire at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — Flames broke out at a barn at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County just before 5:30 Tuesday morning.

The owners say the fire started in the educational building, and no animals were affected.

Hillside is an educational dairy farm near Shavertown.

Fire broke out before 5:30 this morning at The Land at Hillside Farms. This building was the education center. No animals are housed inside.@WNEP pic.twitter.com/d2TV2D6rDg — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) February 22, 2022

This is a developing story; check back for updates.