11 people displaced after Plymouth fire

Crews from several departments battled an apartment building fire in the heat on Sunday afternoon.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — According to officials, the building along West Main Street in Plymouth went up around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The building contains five apartments.

The fire started on the first floor then traveled up to the second floor, then to the attic.

Eleven people in total were displaced. Everyone was able to make it out safely.

Crews were able to save all the pets in the building, including three cats and a ferret.

Three firemen were injured in the fire due to heat exhaustion but are expected to recover.