Flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a blaze in Luzerne County on Monday night.

Flames erupted at the old Color World store on West Oak Street around 9:30 p.m. in Pittston.

Some homes in the surrounding area have lost power and water.

So far, there is no word if anyone is injured or how the fire started.