PLAINS, Pa. — Crews worked to battle a blaze at a home Sunday afternoon.

The fire sparked at the home along North Beech Road just before 3 p.m.

Fire officials say a propane tank exploded, which caused the flames to grow to the front of the home.

Two people were home at the time but got out safely.