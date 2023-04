Propane tanks used to heat the home made the fire more difficult.

PAINTER CREEK, Franklin Township — Crews battled a house fire on Bodle Road in Franklin Township, near Francis Slocum State Park, early Friday morning.

The fire chief told Newswatch 16 that propane tanks being used to heat the home helped fuel the fire.

Crews tell us the woman did have some burns after escaping the fire in Luzerne County.

The State Police fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.