Flames broke out at a vacant house along Page Avenue in the borough just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston.

No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly.

Officials are investigating the cause of the flames in Luzerne County.