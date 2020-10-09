Crestwood virtual visit with Dr. Jill Biden

Biden spoke with teachers, students, and staff about education during the pandemic and the election.

Joe Biden's wife made a virtual visit to a school in Luzerne County.

Dr. Jill Biden used a video chat to speak with high school seniors, teachers, and staff at Crestwood High School.

An educator herself, Biden spoke about virtual learning challenges and how to combat them.

She also addressed issues in the upcoming election that matter to young adults and educators.

Biden asked the students, "Tell me one issue that really matters to you in this election"

Crestwood senior, Ciera Rybak responded, "Definitely health care, health care is a big thing for me, and especially when it comes to, like, women's issues and birth control and stuff like that, like that's very important to me."

Dr. Jill Biden said, "Good. I hope you get involved. I mean I hope it's our entire campaign. I hope it's our campaign that you get involved in, but really don't think. I mean your voice matters, don't think it doesn't, you know? One voice can change something. So make sure that you are vocal and that you're involved."