Crestwood students treated to victory dinner

A group of students from Crestwood recently won the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A group of students from Luzerne County were treated to a victory meal.

The competition is all about creative problem-solving.

Teams work together to solve a long-term problem and present their solution.

After taking home the international title, the owner of Cavanaugh's Grill in Mountain Top wanted to treat the students to a steak dinner, on the house.

"It's unbelievable, it's great. All the work they put in over the last year to do this, the community can't be more proud of them. And obviously a great reflection of the Crestwood School District," said Jim Foley, owner of Cavanaugh's Grille.

The team won a trophy and each got a medal for their creativity and hard work.