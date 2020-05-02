Contamination fears spur deep clean at Crestwood

School leaders says an employee recently returned from international trip

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — School was in session in the Crestwood District Wednesday, students, teachers and staff filing in after an overnight deep clean.

Specialized crews were called in overnight after concerns about possible sickness.

School leaders said a high school employee recently returned from an international trip.

"I think it's a safety concern, I think they're just doing what they can to make sure nothing really happens and they're just doing what they can to make sure the school is safe and clean," said student Lee Lysiak.

Crestwood's superintendent said the district contacted state health officials, asking what precautions to take.

Crestwood leaders decided on a thorough cleaning and parents got calls about the plan.

All this comes in the midst of international worries about coronavirus which was first spread in China but has made its way to the United States.

"I didn't think it would come here, but you know it's all over in other states, New York and stuff," said Luke Lysiak, a Crestwood student.

"I think they took care of it, I don't think they would let something like that break out," said student John Schuler.