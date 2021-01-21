Creative ways to keep art in the schedule

An art studio in Dallas is finding ways to keep art in the routines of community members during the pandemic.

DALLAS, Pa. — Artist Edward Zebrowski is having some one-on-one studio time at the Verve Vertu studio on Main Street in Dallas.

Whether it's drawing, coloring, or playing the piano, there are a lot of activities he likes to do here.

"I love it. I love it," said Zebrowski.

Gwen Harleman is the art director here and holds classes here at the studio.

"Verve Vertu primarily focuses on tapping into the creative energy of the community at large. Part of our community that we are so proud to be able to serve our artists with intellectual, physical, and emotional challenges," Harleman explained.

Work from these artists can be seen all over the studio.

Because of COVID-19, the studio is restricted to one-on-one visits.

There's something Edward Zebrowski misses about the studio being full.

"Visiting with my friends," he said.

Several times a day the studio hosts classes on Zoom when members can meditate, play games, or tune in for a virtual art and culture lesson and travel somewhere special.

"That seems to alleviate a lot of stress and pressure and then they get to see their friends every day and they get to join in and catch up because no one is really seeing each other," said Harleman.

Next up the studio will be adding puppet shows and exercises. Not only for creative expression but also for therapy.

"But we're doing it virtual so the puppets would be interacting with the artists, the artist as the puppeteers would be with each other," explained Harleman.