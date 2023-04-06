Interstates back open after crashes in Luzerne County

Two separate crashes tied up traffic on two major highways in Luzerne County early Thursday morning.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 southbound was closed beginning at mile marker 177 near Avoca, and Interstate 80 westbound was closed between Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) and Exit 262 (Mountain Top/Hazleton) due to overturned tractor-trailers in Luzerne County.

Around 7:30 a.m., PennDOT said both highways were reopened.

