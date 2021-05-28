Crash tying up traffic on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

A crash on Interstate 80 is slowing traffic in Luzerne County.

Traffic is down to one lane on Interstate 80 west in Luzerne County after a collision Friday morning.

Police say a car going east crossed the median and hit a tractor trailer going west near the Mountain Top exit after 6 a.m.

The person in the car had to be cut out of the wreckage.

There's no word on that person's name or condition.

The driver of the big rig is okay.

Traffic is backed up.