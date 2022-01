The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Interstate 81 north in Luzerne County is closed after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night near West Hazleton.

So far, there's no word on any injuries or on other vehicles involved.

Officials estimate that stretch of 81 will reopen around midnight.