The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Route 309 near Plains.

PLAINS, Pa. — A crash in Luzerne County tied up traffic on Saturday afternoon.

A pickup truck crashed in the southbound lanes of the Cross Valley Expressway near Plains around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

Police have not said what led to the wreck or if anyone was hurt.

Both southbound lanes are now open.