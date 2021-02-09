x
Luzerne County

One dead after early morning crash in Luzerne County

The wreck happened just before 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Nescopeck exit.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash in Luzerne County.

The coroner tells us one person is dead after a crash just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Nescopeck exit.

There is a lane restriction while troopers investigate.

Police have not said how many cars were involved in the deadly wreck in Luzerne County.