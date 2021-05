Hundreds lost power and a highway was shut down for hours after a crash in Luzerne County.

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — The crash happened around 11 Sunday night on Route 93 near Conyngham.

Police say the driver took out three utility poles.

Nearly 400 homes were without power for two hours while crews cleared the wreck.

The driver was taken to the hospital; he is expected to be okay.

Route 93 was shut down in both directions in this part of Luzerne County.

It reopened around 8 a.m. on Monday.