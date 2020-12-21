Four people taken to hospital after I-81 crash

Four people were sent to a local hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 near Wilkes-Barre.
Troopers say two cars and a tractor-trailer collided in the southbound lanes of I-81, near the Highland Park Boulevard exit in Wilkes-Barre Township.
The cars ended up in the median.
Each car had two people inside.
All four people were taken to a nearby hospital but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Traffic was backed up for about a mile while crews cleaned up the wreck.
State police are still investigating the crash.