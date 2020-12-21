x
Luzerne County

Four people taken to hospital after I-81 crash

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Credit: WNEP

Four people were sent to a local hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 near Wilkes-Barre.

Troopers say two cars and a tractor-trailer collided in the southbound lanes of I-81, near the Highland Park Boulevard exit in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The cars ended up in the median.

Each car had two people inside.

All four people were taken to a nearby hospital but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile while crews cleaned up the wreck.

State police are still investigating the crash. 