Crash involving school bus, tractor trailer closes part of Route 315 in Luzerne County

The drivers of a school bus and a tractor trailer were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 315 in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.
PLAINS, Pa. — Part of a road is closed due to a head-on crash involving a school bus and tractor trailer in Luzerne County.

According to the busing company, there were 12 students on board the bus when it collided with the big rig on Route 315 near the intersection of Sunset Drive in Plains Township just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The drivers of the bus and tractor trailer were both taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their injuries.

Route 315 is closed in both directions between Laflin Road and Westminster Road.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.