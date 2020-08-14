Crash into house causes gas leak in West Hazleton

Three gas meters were knocked out during the wreck.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Fire crews were called to a neighborhood Thursday evening for a gas leak in one part of Luzerne County,

West Hazleton's fire trucks crowded Clay Street off of South Broad Street in West Hazleton after crews got a call just before 5 o'clock.

The borough's Emergency Director says an SUV crashed into a house on that street and took out three gas meters, causing that gas leak.

The EMA director says that the house is under construction and is unoccupied, however, the neighboring homes did have people in them.

Those homes were evacuated until UGI arrived to cut off the gas.

"About 15 minutes into the incident or so, UGI arrived on scene. Took care of the issue and cleared the scene. All unit returned to service,” said EMA Director Scott Herring.

The EMA director says the driver remained on scene and appeared to be unharmed however an ambulance came out as a precaution.