Firefighters on the scene say it was a two-car crash and they saw significant damage on those vehicles.

DALLAS, Pa. — A crash caused a bit of traffic in the Back Mountain.

It happened just before 10 a.m. along 309 North, just before the Overbrook Avenue overpass in Dallas borough.

Firefighters on the scene say it was a two-car crash and they saw significant damage on those vehicles.

At least one person was moved to an ambulance in a gurney.