A crash in Luzerne County leaves a home damaged and a woman with some explaining to do.

DURYEA, Pa. — A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea.

Officers say a woman hit a parked car, pinning it against a home.

No major injuries were reported.

Officers did take the driver to the hospital for blood work.

They tell us alcohol may have played a role in the overnight wreck in Luzerne County.