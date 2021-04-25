Crash damages building in Kingston

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A crash on Sunday morning caused some damage in Luzerne County.

Police say a man was driving north on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston when he swerved to the left.

The driver went across two lanes of traffic, hit a bus stop sign, went up the sidewalk and into the Community Services Credit building.

A passenger was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Someone who works in the credit building says they may be closed on Monday due to the structural damage.