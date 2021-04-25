Crash damages building in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — A crash on Sunday morning caused some damage in Luzerne County.
Police say a man was driving north on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston when he swerved to the left.
The driver went across two lanes of traffic, hit a bus stop sign, went up the sidewalk and into the Community Services Credit building.
A passenger was taken to the hospital after the crash.
Someone who works in the credit building says they may be closed on Monday due to the structural damage.
So far, there is no word on what lead up to the crash in Luzerne County.