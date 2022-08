The crash happened around 4 p.m. along West Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A brewing business in Luzerne County is left with a lot of damage after a car crashed into its building in Plymouth.

According to Bearded Barrel Brewing's Facebook page, a car crashed into its building and into a fermentation room on West Main Street after a can release party.

The business says it has some pretty serious structural damage as well as beer and equipment loss due to the crash.

It is under investigation in Plymouth.