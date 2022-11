Southbound lanes of I-81 are stopped beginning at mile 172.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County is closed because of a crash.

The southbound lanes of I-81 are closed near mile 172 because of the wreck.

PennDOT says the highway should reopen by 2 p.m.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.