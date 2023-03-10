UPDATE: Interstate 80 west reopened in Luzerne County

The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and shut the highway down for hours.

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 80 west has reopened after a crash in Luzerne County shut it down.

According to PennDOT, a wreck happened on Interstate 80 west in Sugarloaf Township around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from the Nescopeck exit in Luzerne County to the Mifflinville exit in Columbia County for nearly five hours.

A detour was put in place.

PennDOT says it expects a full reopening of that stretch of highway by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

It's too early to know what led to the wreck or the extent of any injuries.

