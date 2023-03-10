UPDATE: Interstate 80 west reopened in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 80 west has reopened after a crash in Luzerne County shut it down.
According to PennDOT, a wreck happened on Interstate 80 west in Sugarloaf Township around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Both westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from the Nescopeck exit in Luzerne County to the Mifflinville exit in Columbia County for nearly five hours.
A detour was put in place.
PennDOT says it expects a full reopening of that stretch of highway by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
It's too early to know what led to the wreck or the extent of any injuries.
