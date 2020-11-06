Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

Both westbound lanes of I-80 are closed near the Columbia County/Luzerne County line.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A part of Interstate 80 west is closed in Luzerne County after a crash.

Two tractor trailers collided around 6 a.m. on Thursday near the Columbia/Luzerne County line in Sugarloaf Township.

Police believe one crossed the median and hit the other going the opposite way.

The drivers were rushed to the hospital.

Both westbound lanes are closed between Exit 256 (PA 93 Conyngham/Nescopeck) and Exit 242 (PA 339 Mifflinville/Mainville ).

Traffic is backed up on I-80 west and Route 93.

