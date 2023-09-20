Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

Drivers are being detoured around a stretch of I-80 East this morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Interstate 80 is shut down in Luzerne County.

Officials say two tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck on Interstate 80 eastbound between the Nescopeck and Wilkes-Barre exits. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A detour is rerouting drivers off of Interstate 80, onto Route 93 to Interstate 81, and then back on Interstate 80.

PennDOT officials expect the stretch of highway to be closed for hours.

There is no word about what caused this crash in Luzerne County.

PennDOT updates are available HERE.