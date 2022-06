A part of Interstate 80 east near Drums is closed after a crash Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound in Luzerne County is closed due to a crash with entrapment near Exit 262. That's the Route 309 – Mountain Top/Hazelton exit in Butler Township, near Drums.

According to PennDOT, the highway is expected to reopen around noon on Thursday.

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

For the latest traffic conditions, check out WNEP's Traffic Tracker or 511PA.

