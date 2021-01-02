Crash closed I-81 North in Luzerne County for two hours

A tractor-trailer and a car collided and the car ended up underneath part of the tractor-trailer.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A crash shut down both lanes of Interstate 81 North in Luzerne County for about two hours.

According to PennDOT, the crash in the Hazleton Area is between exits 141 and 143.

A tractor-trailer and a car collided; the car ended up underneath part of the tractor-trailer.

One of the southbound lanes was also closed as crews worked to clean up the wreck.

Fire officials say two people and a service dog were in the car, all were transported for medical treatment.

No word on their conditions.