Craft show supports children in Pittston

The craft show took place at St. John the Evangelist Church in Pittston from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

PITTSTON, Pa. — An annual craft show took place in Pittston on Saturday.

Close to 50 local crafters and artisans set up shop inside St. John the Evangelist Church on William Street in Luzerne County.

Shoppers were asked to bring in a non-perishable food item in exchange for a raffle ticket.

The food items and proceeds from the show will benefit the Greater Pittston Food Pantry and Kids Clothes Closet.

"It's really great because it gets people out especially after the shutdown and all the crazy COVID stuff. And it brings everybody together and plus it's shop small," said Jackie Rinish with St. John Evangelist Church.

Since November the Kids Clothes Closet has given out over 150 childrens and 100 adult winter coats and will continue through February or as needed.