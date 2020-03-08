Vendors hold craft fair in Luzerne County

Dozens of vendors came out to sell everything from handmade crafts, vintage clothing, jewelry, and tons of food Sunday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a tough time to be a small business, that's why events like one in part of Luzerne County are so important for business owners.

The craft market took place Sunday afternoon outside in Forty Fort.

Dozens of vendors came out to sell their wares everything from handmade crafts, vintage clothing, jewelry, and tons of food.

People could also enjoy live music while they shopped.

Vendors tell Newswatch 16 they were relieved that an event like this could still go on during the pandemic.

"We're typically an event-based business so we do fairs, festivals, that's how we stay in business. Right now we're doing farmers' markets and doing these events, so it's really nice to be supported by the community and still be able to come out and do some of these events. So we're very thankful for this one," said Vikki Kenyon, Nikki's Nuthouse.