Craft and food fair at Hillside Farms

The craft and food fair included homemade items, food, and even wine and spirits.

TRUCKSVILLE, Pa. — It was a beautiful day to spend outside on Sunday, and shoppers in Luzerne County took advantage of that.

A craft and food fair was hosted at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Trucksville.

Vendors displayed their handmade items, dished up some great food, and people could even sample some locally made wine and spirits.

After a tough year for many small businesses, they were happy with the turnout and are relieved things are getting back to normal.

"It's been nice and steady. It's been great weather. People are coming out. It's really nice to see other vendors that I haven't seen in a year or two," said vendor Susan Porzucek.