COVID testing site relocating in Luzerne County

The free drive-through site is moving to Kirby Park.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free drive-through COVID testing site in Luzerne County has been relocated for the remainder of the week.

The testing site is moving from the corner of South Main and Hazle Streets in Wilkes-Barre to Kirby Park.

Testing will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Those seeking a test are asked to enter Kirby Park from Market Street and exit onto Northampton Street towards Edwardsville.