COVID-19 doesn't stop the blues at Briggs Farm

Tickets for Briggs Farm Blues Festival, go on sale Friday after the coronavirus canceled the festival in 2020.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Driving along Route 93 toward Berwick, you can't help but notice the billboard advertising the 24th annual Briggs Farm Blues Festival near Nescopeck.

Last year was the first time in the festival's history that the event had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.

"We're excited to get back into doing it and to work on it, and we took some time off, and it wasn't really good for us to stop thinking about it and working on it. And I think our audience is going to feel the same way when they finally get a chance, and they have this to look forward to In july," said Dylan Briggs, one of the festival organizers.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon for the three-day music festival held in July.

About 80 food and art vendors are set to be on the grounds offering unique items.

Shemekia Copeland and Ana Popovic are this year's headliners.

More than 20 national and international blues artists are scheduled to perform.

Nearly 8,000 people come out to the festival each year. With the coronavirus canceling the festival in 2020, the Briggs family expects more music lovers to come out this year.

"I think people are ready to come out. I think people are ready to get back to life and living and live music and being together," said Dena Briggs, one of the festival organizers.

According to the Briggs Farm Blues Festival Facebook page, folks are excited about this year's event.

Dave Misley writes on Facebook," I....we all need this!!!!!! I'm ready now. Can I come out tomorrow with my camper??? Early early early bird!!!"

Others are hoping COVID-19 will be gone by then.

"What we've been missing, whether we know it or not this year being locked up, and this will be two years since we've put on a show when July comes around, and people really have an emotional connection to music, live music, and that's the kind of thing we're going to see here," said Dylan.