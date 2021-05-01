COVID-19 testing sites opening in Luzerne and Centre Counties

The sites will remain open until the end of May.

Two new long-term COVID-19 testing sites are slated to open on Monday.

The first is in Luzerne County, at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The testing site will open Monday, May 3, and run through Friday, May 28.

Testing will be conducted in the office, located next to the car rental office.

Another site will open in Centre County on Tuesday, May 4, and will run until Saturday, May 29, at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority in Bellefonte.

Testing is free and open to residents of any county.