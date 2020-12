The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow and Tuesday.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the COVID-19 testing site near Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

About 30 cars were in line at Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino Sunday afternoon.

Testing is available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day at this site.

Testing is free and on a first come, first serve basis.