COVID-19 testing site coming to Wilkes-Barre

The drive-thru testing site will be open from March 23 to March 27.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Beginning Tuesday, March 23, a week-long free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open in Luzerne County at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 143 Division Street, in Wilkes-Barre.

The testing site will remain open through Saturday, March 27. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary.

Testing is open to individuals who are not Luzerne County residents. Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 but are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Patients will receive their results within two to seven days after testing.