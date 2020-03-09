COVID-19 Mobile Responsible Unit in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The state's new COVID-19 mobile response unit made a stop in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.



The RV was parked along Northampton Street.



The purpose of the vehicle is to provide coronavirus testing and education to minorities and under served communities in Pennsylvania.



The "CATE" RV, short for Community-Accessible Testing & Education, will be at the Pocono YMCA in Stroudsburg this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.